Police have issued a safety warning over the derelict East Fortune Hospital site in East Lothian.

A number of buildings at the old hospital contain asbestos, which can "cause extremely serious health issues" and in some cases, could prove fatal.

There are also a number of missing drain covers in the area.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called out on Saturday after a small fire was started by youths at the site.

Insp Andy Hill, of Police Scotland, said: "The buildings in the old hospital site at East Fortune present numerous risks to anyone entering the grounds without the proper authority or safety equipment.

"The site may seem a popular place for young people to gather given its relatively remote location, but it is not a safe place and I would urge all parents and guardians to remind any children in their care of this.

"There is also a risk to any police officers or our partners in the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, should we be called out to this location to deal with any incidents that occur.

"Please do not risk your own safety, or the safety of others by visiting and entering the old hospital grounds."