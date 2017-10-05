Image copyright Google

A 12-year-old boy has been charged with wilful fireraising at a school in Dunbar.

Dunbar Grammar School on Summerfield Road was set alight at about 09:20 on Tuesday.

The boy will be reported to the Children's Reporter.

Insp Andy Hill, of Police Scotland, said: "Starting fires deliberately is an extremely dangerous act that can obviously have serious and potentially catastrophic consequences."

He added: "Fortunately, on this occasion, the fire was put out quickly and no-one was injured as a result."