Second man charged over Edinburgh theatre stabbing
- 4 October 2017
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
A second man has been arrested following a stabbing outside an Edinburgh theatre.
A 41-year-old man sustained several cuts and puncture wounds to his body during the incident in an alcove at the Kings Theatre on Tarvit Street.
He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh following the attack on Thursday at about 21:45.
The 54-year-old is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court later.