Image copyright Google Image caption The man was hit on Deans Road North, near the Carmondean Centre roundabout

A man has been charged after a pedestrian was seriously injured by a car in West Lothian.

The incident happened at 16:15 on Monday 28 August after a marked police vehicle signalled a Citroen C3 to stop on Ladywell Road in Livingston.

The Citroen failed to stop and police made chase.

The car later struck a pedestrian, leaving him with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The 54-year-old was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary after the incident on Deans North Road.

The Citroen continued to Eliburn Roundabout before hitting a Ford Fiesta and a Lexus travelling in the opposite direction.

Det Insp Paul Batten, of Police Scotland, said: "A thorough investigation was launched following this incident and a man has now been charged with a number of road traffic offences. I want to extend my sincere thanks the local community for their support during our enquiries."

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.