Driver charged after pedestrian injured in Livingston
A man has been charged after a pedestrian was seriously injured by a car in West Lothian.
The incident happened at 16:15 on Monday 28 August after a marked police vehicle signalled a Citroen C3 to stop on Ladywell Road in Livingston.
The Citroen failed to stop and police made chase.
The car later struck a pedestrian, leaving him with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The 54-year-old was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary after the incident on Deans North Road.
The Citroen continued to Eliburn Roundabout before hitting a Ford Fiesta and a Lexus travelling in the opposite direction.
Det Insp Paul Batten, of Police Scotland, said: "A thorough investigation was launched following this incident and a man has now been charged with a number of road traffic offences. I want to extend my sincere thanks the local community for their support during our enquiries."
A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.