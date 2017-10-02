Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a former school and listed building in Fife.

Emergency services were called to the old Viewforth High School on Loughborough Road in Kirkcaldy at about 17:40.

Four pumps, two height appliances and 18 crew members were at the scene.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they had received a number of reports about the blaze on Monday evening.

The building received its C-list status from Historic Scotland in 1998.

Pupils were moved to the new school on Windmill Road in 2016.