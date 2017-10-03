Police forces in Scotland and England are to take part in a major counter-terrorism exercise to test the responses of the emergency services to a cross-border incident.

The three-day "live-play scenario" will begin near Edinburgh and involve sites across the Lothians and Northumbria.

Police said the public may notice increased noise and emergency services activity.

The exercise is not in response to any specific threat.

Named Exercise Border Reiver, it has taken more than a year of planning and is part of a series of similar operations aimed at giving the emergency services, governments and other agencies practice for terrorist incidents.

Members of the public will not be involved and the exercise areas will be cordoned-off.

'No risk to public'

Police Scotland said some noise may travel outside of the cordoned areas, which should not cause alarm. The exercise will not affect day-to-day policing or emergency service responses.

Assistant Chief Constable Bernard Higgins, of Police Scotland said: "Police Scotland and other police forces throughout Britain regularly assess and exercise their counter terrorism resources and capabilities to ensure we can respond appropriately to any incidents, which may arise.

"In addition to uniformed officers, a range of specialist Police Scotland resources will be in play for the exercise and this will result in some significant activity within the public domain.

"Please rest assured this all forms part of the live-play scenario and there is no risk to the public."

Assistant Chief Constable Darren Best, of Northumbria Police, said: "This exercise has been organised to test the response of the emergency services and other partner agencies to a cross-border incident.

"It is in no way linked to a specific or increased threat in our region."

Other bodies involved in the exercise include the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Scottish Ambulance Service, North East Ambulance Service, Northumberland and Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue services, Transport Scotland, NHS Scotland, NHS England, the Ministry of Defence and officials from the Scottish and UK governments.