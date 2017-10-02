Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man faces Midlothian gym porn website charge

Lasswade Leisure Centre in Bonnyrigg Image copyright Google

A man has been charged with filming women exercising at a Midlothian gym before uploading them to a pornographic website.

The incident happened at Lasswade Leisure Centre in Bonnyrigg.

Police said the footage was posted online.

The 30-year-old is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court later.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites