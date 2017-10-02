Man faces Midlothian gym porn website charge
- 2 October 2017
Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
A man has been charged with filming women exercising at a Midlothian gym before uploading them to a pornographic website.
The incident happened at Lasswade Leisure Centre in Bonnyrigg.
Police said the footage was posted online.
The 30-year-old is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court later.