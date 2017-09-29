Image copyright Google Image caption The man was stabbed at the King's Theatre in Tarvit Street

A man was stabbed by two men in a "very violent" attack outside a theatre in Edinburgh, police have said.

The 41-year-old man was standing in an alcove at the Kings Theatre when he was attacked on Thursday evening.

The victim is being treated in hospital for lacerations and puncture wounds to his body. His condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

Police are treating the attack, which involved three men, as attempted murder.

One man is currently being detained over the incident.

Officers are following a positive line of inquiry to identify the other attacker.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Det Sgt Mark Lumsden, from the Violence Reduction Unit, said: "This has been a very violent assault, which left the victim with several painful injuries requiring medical attention.

"We are currently pursuing a number of lines of investigation to identify those responsible but are really keen to hear from anyone who was in or around Tarvit Street on Thursday evening and witnessed what happened.

"In addition, anyone with any further information relevant to our ongoing inquiries is also urged to contact police immediately."