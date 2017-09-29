Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption William Henderson earlier admitted carrying out the crime at Mount Vernon Cemetery

A former superintendent has been jailed for 16 months for illegally selling burial plots to bereaved families at an Edinburgh cemetery.

William Henderson, 46, earlier admitted carrying out the crime at Mount Vernon Cemetery between 2006 and 2015.

Henderson's £14,000 fraud offence affected 13 people.

The sheriff told him he had caused the "most enormous distress" and acted in the most "hypocritical and callous way".

He was also ordered to pay back the money he had acquired illegally to the Catholic Archdiocese that run the cemetery.

Det Ch Insp Paul Grainger, of Police Scotland, said: "William Henderson successfully obtained large sums of money from people mourning the death of loved ones and looking to have them buried within Mount Vernon Cemetery.

"At no point during our inquiries did Henderson show any remorse for his actions, or the impact his deception will have had on his victims.

"We took a sensitive and professional approach when interviewing those affected and are extremely grateful to everyone who assisted with our inquiries, particularly when they had to relive some painful memories in the process."