Seven areas around Edinburgh Airport could be affected by the noise of overhead planes following a temporary change to take-off and landing routes.

The airport's second runway is to be used while the main one undergoes essential maintenance work.

The overnight work will happen on three weekends.

Bonnyrigg, Loanhead, Fairmilehead, Colinton, Sighthill, South Gyle and Kirkliston may be affected.

Sixteen flights are currently due for the listed Saturdays, with nine on the listed Sundays.

The main runway will reopen each morning.

The works will be carried out on:

Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 October - 23:15 to 05:30.

Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 October - 23:15 to 05:30.

Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 of October - 23:15 to 05:30.

Gordon Dewar, chief executive of Edinburgh Airport, said: "The runway is our most prized asset and we have to make sure that it is fit for use, which is why we continue to invest in our facilities and carry out essential repairs.

"It is natural for the surface to show signs of wear and tear given the increased number of flights we are experiencing and we plan for such occurrences, so passengers should be safe in the knowledge that this is not unexpected.

"We will use the secondary runway during the repair period and that means some of our local communities will experience a slight increase in the number of aircraft operations - this will be kept to an absolute minimum as we carry out these essential repairs."