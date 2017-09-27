Image copyright Darren Ainslie

Police are investigating reports of a dog seen travelling in the back of a pick-up truck on dual carriageways in West Lothian.

Several pictures have been posted on social media sites of the Alsatian in the truck while being driven in the Livingston area.

People have posted pictures of the dog apparently chained in the back and "sliding all over the place".

It is understood police have been given the driver's registration plate number.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in West Lothian are investigating reports that a pick-up style vehicle was being driven in the Livingston area while a dog was situated within the flatbed area.

"Inquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and identify the driver are ongoing."