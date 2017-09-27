Huge ink-sketch of Edinburgh revealed

Image copyright Lorna Le Bredonchel

A huge ink-sketch of Edinburgh has been put on display in the capital.

Self-taught cityscape artist Carl Lavia is attempting to make a large scale sketch of all 69 UK cities.

His Edinburgh drawing covers a radius of six miles - as far north as Stockbridge to The Meadows in the south and as far east as Holyrood Palace to Murrayfield Stadium in the west.

It is his third sketch, having already drawn Manchester and Birmingham. Next will be Dundee, Glasgow and Aberdeen.

Mr Lavia's work will be on display in Edinburgh's Central Library for a year.

He said: "Each artwork is a celebration for the people who live, work and simply love the city."

Ian Perry, City of Edinburgh Council's education, children and families convener, said: "We're delighted to be able to host Carl's wonderful piece of work here in the Central Library - it truly is a sight to behold and I'm sure it will mesmerize many library-users during its time here.

"As one of the city's prominent historical buildings, the Central Library itself features in the sketch, alongside the fantastic variety of architecture and attractions that span Edinburgh, and this piece provides a great new perspective."