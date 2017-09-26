Image copyright Google Image caption Scottish Widows said employees would continue to be based at its sites in Edinburgh and Bristol

Lloyds Banking Group has told its staff in Edinburgh and Bristol that it will be outsourcing 1,000 jobs.

The Scottish Widows and Clerical Medical workforce will be sold by the bank and their employment transferred to Diligenta.

Unite said pensions and some non-contractual benefits will be affected and accused Lloyds of "betrayal".

Scottish Widows said employees would continue to be based at its sites in the capital and Bristol.

Rob MacGregor, Unite national officer, said: "The bank's 'sale' of its committed Scottish Widows and Clerical Medical staff represents contempt for long-serving and skilled employees.

"The decision to simply sell-off the workforce will come as a shock to staff at the bank.

"Unite is calling on Lloyds to reconsider this shameful deal and do the right thing by its staff who have worked hard to ensure the business is the success it is today.

"The message from Lloyds Banking Group is loud and clear and appears to be 'so long, thanks for your efforts, you work for them now'."

'Terms protected'

A Scottish Widows spokeswoman said: "Lloyds Banking Group has partnered with Diligenta to enhance its service proposition for customers with heritage life, pensions and investment products through a new digital platform.

"Diligenta already successfully manages more than 11 million life and pension policies in the UK on its end-to-end policy administration platform. The new platform will make managing heritage products simpler and more efficient for LBG customers."

She added: "Contractual terms (Including salary) are protected through the TUPE process.

"Staff will be able discuss the non-contractual arrangements with Diligenta over coming months."