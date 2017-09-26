Thieves steal railway signal cable from Fife line
- 26 September 2017
Thieves who stole signalling cable from a Fife railway line are being sought by police.
The British Transport Police were called to the line between North Queensferry and Inverkeithing shortly before 14:00 on Monday.
Police officers are appealing for witnesses.
There were "significant delays" to train services while repairs were made to the signalling.