Thieves steal railway signal cable from Fife line

cable Image copyright British Transport Police

Thieves who stole signalling cable from a Fife railway line are being sought by police.

The British Transport Police were called to the line between North Queensferry and Inverkeithing shortly before 14:00 on Monday.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses.

There were "significant delays" to train services while repairs were made to the signalling.

