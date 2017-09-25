Image copyright Google

A motorcyclist was seriously injured after crashing into a road traffic island in Edinburgh.

The accident happened in Seafield Road at 20:15 on Sunday.

The 58-year-old rider was treated at the scene before being taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and want to speak to people in three cars seen on CCTV travelling behind the motorcyclist, who was on a red BMW.

PC Paul Dinwoodie, of Police Scotland, said: "Anyone who does have information, or was travelling in those cars at the time of the collision, is asked to get in touch with us as soon as possible."