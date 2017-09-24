Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on the A1 at the junction of the A1087

A 22-year-old man has been charged after two people were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash on the A1 near Broxburn in East Lothian.

The accident, which involved a Volkswagen transporter, a Vauxhall and a Seat, happened at the junction of the A1087 at about 13:50 on Saturday.

Two females were taken to hospital but are expected to make a full recovery.

Police said the 22-year-old who was involved in the collision had been charged with a driving offence.

One lane of the southbound carriageway was closed for more than four hours following the accident.

Police have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.