Image copyright Google Image caption The first two attacks happened in Hawkhill Avenue in Edinburgh

A motorist searching for a cat she thought had been hit by her car was stabbed in the stomach by a man with a hypodermic needle.

Cara McCran was hit from behind as she walked down Hawkhill Avenue in Edinburgh, and fell backwards onto a grass verge, the High Court in Glasgow heard.

Richard Sinclair and an unidentified person then rifled through her pockets.

Sinclair admitted assaulting Ms McCran and attempting to rob her on 25 May.

Ms McCran was kicked and then Sinclair, 47, who is a prisoner in Edinburgh Prison and has numerous convictions for theft, drugs offences and assault, stuck the hypodermic needle into her stomach.

Stabbing motions

Ms McCran managed to text a friend who came and took her to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with the needle still in her stomach.

Prosecutor Gordon Lamont said: "She required to be put on a course of antibiotics for infection and accelerated boosters for hepatitis. Sinclair had hepatitis C at the time. It was distressing for her, but she did not develop the condition."

On the same day, Sinclair and co-accused Louise Millar, 36, were following Jennifer McLean as she walked along the same street.

She could hear them talking behind her and then Millar, who had a screwdriver in her hand, ran towards her.

Millar grabbed her bag strap, raised the screwdriver and made repeated stabbing motions towards her face.

Millar then made off with her victim's phone and bag.

Sinclair and Millar admitted assaulting Jennifer McLean by threatening her with a screwdriver and attempting to hit her on the face with it and robbing her of a phone and handbag.

'No money in account'

Millar also admitted being in possession of a screwdriver.

Both accused also admitted assaulting 63-year-old Alistair Nicol-Smith by presenting a garden tool at him, threatening him and robbing him on a mobile phone and wallet on 26 May at North Junction Street, Edinburgh.

The court heard Mr Nicol-Smith handed over his wallet and took them to a cash machine to prove he had no money in his account.

Sinclair and Millar were caught on CCTV nearby and recognised by police.

Millar, who is a prisoner in Edinburgh Prison, has previous convictions for shoplifting, drug offences and breach of the peace.

Judge Lady Scott deferred sentence on both until next month for background reports.