Image copyright Stewart Attwood

More than 2,000 people have signed up to sleep rough in Edinburgh this December as part of Sleep in the Park in aid of homelessness.

It means the event, in West Princes Street Gardens, has already raised £500,000 - within just three weeks of launching.

Celebrities Liam Gallagher, Deacon Blue, Amy Macdonald and Frightened Rabbit are due to play unplugged.

It is being organised by Josh Littlejohn, co-founder of Social Bite.

Social Bite helps the homeless through cafes, a restaurant and fundraising events.

'Incredible response'

Organisers claim it is the world's largest ever sleep out. It will take place on Saturday 9 December, and aims to raise £4m and catalyse a movement to eradicate homelessness in Scotland within a five-year period.

Comedian Rob Brydon will host the event with John Cleese performing a bedtime story.

Celebrities including Bob Geldof, sports personalities and figures from across Scotland's political parties will also be sleeping out.

Mr Littlejohn said: "I am blown away by the kindness of Scotland.

"It's been an incredible response to see over 2,000 sign up to take part in Sleep in the Park in just three weeks, raising £500,000 in the process.

"We raised half a million pounds last year at our CEO Sleep Out, and to match this in such a short space of time is testament to the compassion of the people getting behind the event."