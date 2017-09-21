'Body found' in search for missing teenager
Police searching for a missing teenager are believed to have found a body on an area of land cordoned off in Kirkcaldy, Fife.
Libbi Toledo, 17, was last seen in Veronica Crescent, Kirkcaldy, at about 13:00 on Monday 11 September.
A news conference where her mother was to make an appeal was cancelled earlier after police said there had been a significant development.
A cordon is in place close to Kirkcaldy's Victoria Hospital.
Police had been investigating a number of sightings of the teenager in the town in recent days.