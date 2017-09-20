Image copyright Nicola Hamilton

A cat that had trouble breathing was found to have a six-inch (15cm) blade of grass stuck up his nose.

The pet, named Fergus, was taken by his owner to a vet in Edinburgh due to constant sneezing and coughing.

Jill MacDonald, from Inglis Vets, discovered Fergus had something lodged up his nose after sedating the cat.

She said she was surprised how long the blockage was. The problem is fairly common in outdoor cats but can become serious if not removed.

Image copyright Nicola Hamilton

Ms MacDonald said: "I couldn't believe how much of the grass blade was coming from Fergus's nose, so much so that afterwards I had to get a ruler to see just how long it was - it was a staggering 15cm.

"Poor Fergus would have been feeling a lot of discomfort at having this stuck where it was, which is why it was crucial that his owners got him to us as quickly as they did.

"Symptoms usually include coughing, hard swallowing, gagging and retching.

"Cats may also refuse to eat or drink due to the discomfort."