A teenage boy has appeared in court accused of slashing a pupil at a West Lothian secondary school.

The 13-year-old appeared on petition at Livingston Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

He faces a total of five charges in connection with an incident in the dining hall at St Kentigern's Academy in Blackburn last Friday morning.

He made no plea and was freed on bail. He is expected to make a second court appearance next week to be committed for trial.

The accused, who lives in West Lothian, was charged with assault to injury and assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

He was also accused of threatening or abusive behaviour, having an article with a blade or point in a public place and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

About 200 people are understood to have been present in the communal area when the alleged assault took place just before 09:00.

The 14-year-old was taken to St John's Hospital in Livingston for treatment.