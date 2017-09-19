Image copyright Police Scotland

A man who sexually abused two young boys has been jailed for seven years.

David Potts, 59, assaulted the youngsters, who cannot be named for legal reasons, at various addresses in Fife between May 2005 and October 2007.

Potts abused the first boy when he was eight at an address in Burntisland and continued the sex attacks for more than two years.

He then targeted a seven-year-old boy at a house in Kirkcaldy, abusing him from September 2006 to October 2007.

Potts, who was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh, has previous convictions for assault and dishonesty.

'No remorse'

Judge Nigel Morrison also ordered Potts to be supervised for two years following release from prison.

He added: "These are serious offences."

Det Con Ross French, of Police Scotland, said: "One of the victims very bravely reported the abuse to a person he trusted in March 2016, which led to police being contacted and we began a thorough investigation.

"Potts is a predator who has refused to admit his guilt and shown no remorse for his crimes.

"I want to commend the victims for their courage throughout the investigation and trial.

"The men finally have justice and I hope that this helps them to move forward."