Image copyright Edinburgh's Christmas

An ice museum full of life-sized sculptures is the latest attraction to Edinburgh's Christmas.

The Ice Adventure is to be built at the west end of George Street over the festive period.

Vikings, fairies and kelpies, Highland cows, eagles, Dolly the Sheep, Robert the Bruce, Mary Queen of Scots, Greyfriars Bobby and the Loch Ness Monster will all be made from ice.

Edinburgh's Christmas runs from 17 November 2017 to 6 January 2018.

Organisers Underbelly said the event is now one of the biggest in the UK attracting 57% of visitors from outside the city.

Edinburgh's Giant Advent Calendar will also be projected nightly onto General Register House with 25 glimpses of Edinburgh winters from years gone-by as one is revealed each day.

Image copyright Edinburgh's Christmas

Acrobatic show La Clique will headline the Festival Square Spiegeltent with a new seasonal show called La Clique Noël.

There will also be a special Christmas and Hogmanay tram designed by schoolchildren.

The Christmas lights will be switched on on Sunday 19 November.

There will also be the annual Christmas market stalls, fairground rides in Princes Street Gardens and ice rink at St Andrew Square.

Image copyright Edinburgh's Christmas

Charlie Wood and Ed Bartlam, Edinburgh's Christmas, said: "The economic impact of Edinburgh's Christmas on the city is growing every year and with the positive effect it has socially on the residents of Edinburgh, we are proud to be able to bring world class winter entertainment to the Scottish capital yet again."

Edinburgh's Lord Provost, Frank Ross, said: "Produced on behalf of the council for the enjoyment of everyone, Edinburgh's Christmas has become one of the top winter festivals in the UK.

"This year's programme celebrates the past, present and future of our city, with a combination of new attractions, popular events and old favourites."