A 48-year-old woman was pushed to the ground by a man on a bike during an attempted robbery in Edinburgh.

The woman was walking along a cycle path near Mearenside, between Bughtlin and Maybury Drive, at about 07:00 when she was approached from behind.

The man left in the direction of Maybury Drive.

The suspect was white, aged about 20, about 6ft tall and of slim build. He had short, unkempt hair and had a stud in his right cheekbone, near his eye.

He was wearing a navy blue CrossHatch top, dark tracksuit bottoms and was riding an old-fashioned racing bike.

The woman suffered a minor leg injury in the attack, however she did not need medical help.

Det Con Kevin Walls, of Police Scotland, said: "This was a frightening and despicable attack on a woman, who has been left badly shaken by this incident.

"We are eager to trace the male suspect as soon as possible. I would ask anyone who saw this man in the Mearenside area on the morning on Monday, September 18, or recognises his description, to get in touch with us immediately."