Image copyright Geograph/Richard Webb Image caption The remains of the man were found in the Devilla Forest, east of Kincardine

Human remains found in a Fife forest have been identified as a 26-year-old man who lived in Dunfermline.

The body was found by members of the public in the Devilla Forest, near Kincardine, on Sunday 3 September.

The man, who was originally from the Tees Valley in England, was last seen on Thursday 17 August wearing outdoor clothing.

His death remains unexplained and his family have asked for his identity not to be revealed.

When he was found, he was wearing a blue short-sleeved Kalenji t-shirt, grey trousers with black patches on the knees, black Quechua walking shoes, a black and red rucksack and glasses.

Police said there would be further forensic inquiries and a report submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Det Insp Kelly McEwan, of Police Scotland, said: "The cause of death remains unexplained and we're continuing to work to get answers for the man's family, who we're providing support to at this sad time.

"I want to thank those who've offered information so far and would continue to ask anyone who may be able to help, or who may have seen the man in the Devilla Forest area around Thursday 17th August, to get in touch as soon as possible."