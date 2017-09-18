The 21-year-old driver of a double-decker bus that crashed at an Edinburgh hospital, injuring eight people, has been charged with dangerous driving.

The roof of the bus was ripped off by an overhead walkway at the Western General Hospital on Sunday afternoon.

Six of the injured, men and women aged between 14 and 60, were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment.

None of the injuries was thought to be life-threatening.

Police Scotland said the road was reopened on Sunday evening and a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Officers are urging anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.

'Glass everywhere'

Bus passenger Colin Main, 34, from Edinburgh, told how the noise of the crash sounded like an explosion.

He said: "I thought it could have been a bomb, then I saw the roof off the bus and then I noticed it was half way under the walkway so I knew it had hit the bridge.

"I had just got up to tell the driver he had gone the wrong way but then we hit the walkway.

"There was glass everywhere, the lights were all down the stairs and I think everyone was in shock.

"The bus was just a mess, there was glass everywhere.

"I was still picking glass out of my trousers a couple of hours after it, it was pretty bad."