Image copyright Google Image caption The girl was approached by a man outside Summerhall

A driver who approached a 12-year-old girl in an Edinburgh street is being sought by police.

The Asian man with black hair stopped his car and spoke to the girl who was standing at a bus stop outside Summerhall on Friday at about 14:15.

After driving off he returned and got out of the car and approached the girl on foot, which caused her to scream.

Another man then came to help her and the motorist drove off in his car. Police are appealing for witnesses.

Det Sgt Andy MacRae, of Police Scotland, said: "I would like to thank the man who came to help the girl who was frightened by being approached by someone she didn't know

"I'm keen to speak to him or anyone who was in the area of the south east corner of The Meadows on Friday afternoon and may have witnessed this incident."