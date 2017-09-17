Image caption The bus hit an overhead walkway at the Western General on Sunday afternoon

Eight people have been hurt after a double-decker bus crashed into an overhead walkway at an Edinburgh hospital.

Emergency services were called to the Western General Hospital at 15:25.

Police said none of those hurt in the collision received serious or life-threatening injuries.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said eight casualties were taken away from the scene by a waiting ambulance.

She added that firefighters were still at the site of the crash, working to make the scene safe.

A spokesman for the Police Scotland said access to the hospital was unaffected.

A spokesman for East Coast Buses said: "Our first concern is with everyone involved in this incident and our thoughts are with those injured and their families.

"It is too early to know the full circumstances of what happened. We are cooperating fully with the police and will be carrying out our own investigation."