The online course is inspired by an exhibition at the National Museum of Scotland

A new online course will allow people around the world to learn about the romance and tragedy of the Jacobites.

Exile, rebellion and battles will be the focus of the University of Edinburgh and National Museums Scotland free online programme.

It has been inspired by the exhibition Bonnie Prince Charlie and the Jacobites at the National Museum of Scotland.

The three week course, developed by art historians and museum curators, begins on Monday.

Participants will study the Jacobite campaigns from the flight to France of James II in 1688 to the defeat of his grandson Bonnie Prince Charlie at the Battle of Culloden in 1746.

The Massive Open-access Online Course (MOOC) will look at objects and paintings associated with kings, queens and politicians during the period.

Experts will examine the cultural legacy of the Jacobite risings, from Sir Walter Scott's novels in the 19th century to the popular TV series Outlander.

The course will look at objects and paintings associated with kings, queens and politicians during the period

Academic lead, professor Viccy Coltman, said: "You don't need any prior knowledge to sign up.

"The course promises a fascinating mix of academic research and curatorial expertise.

"By teaching the history of the Jacobites through a rich array of objects from the period, we hope to bring this fascinating era to life."

David Forsyth, curator of the Jacobites exhibition at the National Museum of Scotland said: "One of the key aims of our exhibition is very much to encourage and inspire people to explore further for themselves this fascinating and complex period in Scottish, British and European history.

"We're delighted to be working with the University of Edinburgh to develop this resource which will both enable that and also let people from all over the world who are unable to see the exhibition in person to view and appreciate some of the wonderful objects and the insights they can reveal."

The exhibition Bonnie Prince Charlie and the Jacobites runs until 12 November.