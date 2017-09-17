Waverley Station in Edinburgh evacuated after fire alarm
- 17 September 2017
Waverley Station in Edinburgh was evacuated after a fire broke out in an air conditioning unit.
Scottish Fire and Rescue said it sent four crews to the railway station at about 10:50 after reports of smoke coming from a vent. A fire alarm was also activated.
ScotRail has warned of services are being disrupted.
Police Scotland later tweeted that the incident was "not suspicious" and the station had reopened.