Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Waverley Station in Edinburgh evacuated after fire alarm

Passengers outside station

Waverley Station in Edinburgh was evacuated after a fire broke out in an air conditioning unit.

Scottish Fire and Rescue said it sent four crews to the railway station at about 10:50 after reports of smoke coming from a vent. A fire alarm was also activated.

ScotRail has warned of services are being disrupted.

Police Scotland later tweeted that the incident was "not suspicious" and the station had reopened.

