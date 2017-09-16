Man rescued after falling 40ft down Arthur's Seat
16 September 2017
A man was airlifted to hospital after falling 40ft down Arthur's Seat.
He suffered a severe head injury in the fall early on Saturday, according to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.
Emergency services were called to the Edinburgh landmark at about 05:00. Fire crews from Liberton and Tollcross used line rescue equipment to move the injured man to safety.
A second man with shoulder injuries was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by ambulance.