Image copyright Google

A 14-year-old boy is in hospital with a serious facial injury after being slashed in the face with a knife at a school in West Lothian.

The boy is being treated at St John's Hospital in Livingston following the incident at St Kentigern's Academy in Blackburn just before 09:00.

A teenage boy has been detained by police officers in connection with the incident.

Police Scotland said: "Inquiries into this incident are ongoing."

A spokeswoman said: "Police in West Lothian were called to St Kentigern's Academy in Blackburn around 08:55 on Friday 15 September after a 14-year-old boy sustained a serious facial injury.

"He has been taken to St John's Hospital for treatment and a teenage boy is currently detained by officers in connection with this."