Police in Fife want to trace a cyclist who launched a "frightening" attack on three schoolgirls, including one who was just 11.

The man, who is thought to be aged between 50 and 60, assaulted the girls as they walked along Boblingen Way in Glenrothes at about 16:00 on Tuesday.

He was passing them from behind when his bike struck one of the girls.

Police said he dismounted and shouted at the 11-year-old before her 15-year-old companions tried to intervene.

He pushed the younger girl, causing her stumble.

Then he hit one of the 15-year-olds on her neck and kicked her, causing her to fall. The third was also pushed and fell over.

The cyclist, who had a large nose and a "round stomach" then got back on his bike and headed towards the underpass away from Warout Stadium.

Sgt Chris Mutter said: "Thankfully, the girls were uninjured however this was a frightening experience for them and we're continuing with our enquiries in the local area.

"As part of this, we're asking anyone who may have seen the cyclist in the area around this time or anyone who may recognise his description to get in touch as soon as possible."

The man, who was white with muscular shoulders and arm, was wearing a red and black cycle helmet and a light blue waterproof jacket.

He had dark blue or black waterproof trousers and he was riding a red mountain bike.