Cyclist seriously hurt in crash with car near Duddingston Village
- 12 September 2017
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
A cyclist is being treated in hospital after he was seriously injured in a crash involving a car in Edinburgh.
The man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary following the accident, which took place at 10:20 on Holyrood Park Road near Duddingston Village.
The nature of the cyclist's injuries are not yet known.