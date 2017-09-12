Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Cyclist seriously hurt in crash with car near Duddingston Village

Duddingston Village Pic: Brian Innes

A cyclist is being treated in hospital after he was seriously injured in a crash involving a car in Edinburgh.

The man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary following the accident, which took place at 10:20 on Holyrood Park Road near Duddingston Village.

The nature of the cyclist's injuries are not yet known.

