Image copyright gillian hayes Image caption The revised plans proposed two extension wings

Developers behind plans to turn Edinburgh's old Royal High School into a luxury hotel are to appeal the council's decision not to grant planning permission.

Duddingston House Properties and Urbanist Hotels want to redevelop the site on Calton Hill, which has lain empty for almost 50 years.

They want to turn the A-listed building into a 127-bedroom hotel.

Conservationists objected to the scale of the proposals.

Last week, the local authority's development sub-committee voted unanimously to reject the revised plans.