Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Appeal over Edinburgh Royal High School hotel refusal

Revised proposals that were rejected Image copyright gillian hayes
Image caption The revised plans proposed two extension wings

Developers behind plans to turn Edinburgh's old Royal High School into a luxury hotel are to appeal the council's decision not to grant planning permission.

Duddingston House Properties and Urbanist Hotels want to redevelop the site on Calton Hill, which has lain empty for almost 50 years.

They want to turn the A-listed building into a 127-bedroom hotel.

Conservationists objected to the scale of the proposals.

Last week, the local authority's development sub-committee voted unanimously to reject the revised plans.

Image copyright gillian hayes
Image caption An impression of the revised design that was rejected by planners

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites