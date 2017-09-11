From the section

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Colin Oliphant was found dead at a house in Kelty, Fife, on Wednesday

A man has appeared in court charged with murder after the death of a 38-year-old man at a house in Fife.

Colin Oliphant was found fatally injured at a house in Keltyhill Avenue, Kelty, on Wednesday morning.

Thirty-five-year-old William Richardson, from Glasgow, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to face a single charge of murder.

He made no plea or declaration during the private hearing. The case was continued for further examination.

Mr Richardson was remanded in custody and is due to appear in court again next week.