Man charged with murder after death in Glenrothes

From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption The man was pronounced dead at an address in Greenlaw Crescent

A 20-year-old man has been charged with murder following with the death of another man in Fife at the weekend.

Police and paramedics were called to an address in Greenlaw Crescent, Glenrothes, at about 10:00 on Saturday.

A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man is expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.