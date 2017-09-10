Man detained over 'suspicious death' in Glenrothes
- 10 September 2017
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been detained by police investigating the suspicious death of a man in Fife.
Police and paramedics were called to an address in Greenlaw Crescent, Glenrothes, at about 10:00 on Saturday.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "The man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
"Inquires are ongoing and the death is being treated as suspicious."