Man detained over 'suspicious death' in Glenrothes

From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption The man was pronounced dead at an address in Greenlaw Crescent

A man has been detained by police investigating the suspicious death of a man in Fife.

Police and paramedics were called to an address in Greenlaw Crescent, Glenrothes, at about 10:00 on Saturday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "The man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"Inquires are ongoing and the death is being treated as suspicious."