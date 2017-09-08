Man cleared of murder bid outside gym in Bathgate

Image copyright Google

A man has been cleared of attempted murder outside a West Lothian gym.

Gary Harkins, 43, was acquitted of stabbing Dale Dickson, 28, in the neck to his permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life.

Mr Dickson was attacked on 13 December 2016 near Muscle Asylum gym, Bathgate.

A jury found the case against Mr Harkins "not proven" by majority. The Crown accepted the evidence implicating him was "circumstantial" and that no-one had witnessed the actual attack.

A 5cm deep wound to the left side of his neck needed 14 staples and Mr Dickson spent nine days in hospital after an emergency operation.

He also suffered a stab wound to his cheek and another to his chest.

Mr Harkins, from Bathgate, was earlier found not guilty of attempting to defeat the ends of justice by disposing of a holdall a knife and clothing following the assault.