Rag'n'Bone Man to headline Edinburgh's Hogmanay

Image copyright Dean Chalkley

Singer Rag'n'Bone Man is to headline Edinburgh's Hogmanay.

About 10,000 tickets to Edinburgh's Hogmanay Concert in the Gardens will go on sale on Tuesday at 09:00.

His album Human has become the decade's fastest-selling debut album by a British male. Support acts are yet to be revealed.

The title song, Human, has gone to Number 1 on iTunes in over 40 countries, selling nearly four million copies.

Another track, Skin, has been sold over 1.2 million times globally.

Ticket prices are: £55 for the gardens, £65 for the enclosure and £150 premium.

Rag'n'Bone Man, whose real name is Rory Graham, said: "Excited to be breaking the New Year in with the Scots at Edinburgh's Hogmanay, what a sick event for a debut show."

Image copyright Rag'n'Bone Man

Charlie Wood and Ed Bartlam, directors of Edinburgh's Hogmanay, said "We're delighted to have one of the UK's most exciting new artists headlining Edinburgh's Hogmanay in our first year of producing the event.

"This has been Rag'n'Bone Man's year and so where better to end it than at the mother of all New Year celebrations in Edinburgh."

Donald Wilson, Edinburgh's culture and communities convener, said: "Edinburgh's Hogmanay is the place to be to send off the 70th anniversary of Edinburgh as the festival city and kick off 2018 with a stellar musical line-up.

"Rag'n'Bone Man is a great coup for our world-famous Concert in the Gardens. Get set to enjoy the best New Year party in the UK, if not the world."