Edinburgh Tram Inquiry: 'Councillors were misled'

A former council leader, who was in charge when the Edinburgh Trams project was given the go ahead, has told an inquiry he believed councillors were later deliberately "misled".

Donald Anderson was leader until 2006 - one year before construction began.

He said key figures, who should have been given access to information about a dispute in 2009, were given interpretations of what was happening.

He said instead they should have been given access to documents.

He said: "If I had been council leader at the time I would have wanted that information on my desk."

Lib Dem Jenny Dawe was Edinburgh council leader between 2007 and 2012.

'Arms grew'

Mr Anderson accused the arms length tram company TIE of organising a deliberate attempt to prevent councillors having important information about the project.

Mr Anderson told the tram inquiry this lengthened the dispute and added to costs.

Mr Anderson said the establishment of TIE, which was in charge of delivering the trams for Edinburgh council, had been a good idea at first but its arms grew so long they were almost infinite.

He said there was no strategic direction or control from the council.

He accused officers for TIE of significant failures in clarity and honesty and said TIE organised a deliberate attempt to prevent councillors having important information about the trams, which meant more costs and delays.

He also described the trams project as the most important in the city's history.

Lord Hardie is leading the public inquiry into the trams project which went over budget and delivered a shortened route.

Hearings are scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week, with the process expected to span "several months".

The witnesses cited to appear are as follows:

Week 1 - beginning 4 September 2017

•Jennifer Dawe - council leader 2007-2012

•Lesley Hinds - former transport convener

•Ewan Aitken - council leader 2006-2007

•Donald Anderson - council leader 1999-2006

•Iain Whyte - leader of Conservative group

•Jeremy Balfour - former Conservative group leader

Week 2 - beginning 11 September 2017

•Duncan Fraser - former strategic projects manager

•Rebecca Andrew - council accountant

•Nick Smith - council solicitor

•Alan Coyle - former major projects manager

Lord Hardie said: "The oral evidence heard at the hearing will be used in conjunction with the wide range of evidence already gathered to inform my final recommendations.

"The inquiry team has already undertaken a substantial amount of activity including identifying, retrieving and reviewing more than six million documents and securing written statements from a significant number of witnesses. The hearing marks another important phase of this work."

The probe was set up in 2014 by the then first minister Alex Salmond.

It will supplement written statements from witnesses and the millions of documents already recovered during the course of investigations by the inquiry team.

The trams began operating at the end of May 2014 after six years of disruption and a long-running dispute between City of Edinburgh Edinburgh Council and contractors.

The eventual cost of £776m was more than double the sum earmarked for the project by the previous Labour-led administration.

Figures out at the end of last year showed the city's tram network is running at an average of 25% capacity.

The hearings are taking place at the inquiry's offices in Waterloo Place in the city.