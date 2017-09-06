Gases warning after Dalgety Bay industrial unit fire

Police have local residents to stay inside to avoid "noxious gases" from a fire on an industrial estate in Fife.

Nearly 30 firefighters were tackling a blaze in a disused building at Hillend industrial park in Dalgety Bay.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 18:40 on Wednesday.

Police are advising people living to the east of the industrial estate to stay inside with their windows and doors shut as a precaution due to noxious gases.

Insp Mark Logue, of Dalgety Bay police station, said: "This is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of those living in the immediate area."

Six appliances, including a high-reach appliance, were being used to tackle the blaze.

There were no reports of any injuries.