Edinburgh Tram Inquiry: Lesley Hinds criticised lack of leadership

Image copyright Ian Georgeson

A former councillor has criticised the Liberal Democrat leader of Edinburgh Council during the tram dispute in 2009 for a lack of political leadership.

Labour's Lesley Hinds, who later became the city's transport convenor, said former Edinburgh Council leader Jenny Dawe should have "got more involved".

Ms Hinds is the second person to speak at the official tram inquiry.

Mrs Dawe told it she had been frustrated at a "shroud of secrecy'' around some aspects of the project.

'Frustrated and shocked'

Ms Hinds said Mrs Dawe "should have taken the project by the scruff of the neck and sorted out" the impasse between the tram project operator and contractor.

Ms Hinds also told the tram inquiry she was "extremely frustrated and shocked" at the lack of information shared with opposition councillors.

She said said if they had known about the problems they would have put more pressure on the administration to act.

She said on one occasion an officer was about to give tram information to councillors but he was stopped by a more senior officer. She said no explanation was given.

Ms Hinds also said if you could not get cross-party support for controversial large projects like trams "you tend to get people who'll use the project as a political football".

Public hearings started at the tram inquiry on Tuesday with former Edinburgh Council leader Jenny Dawe up first.

She also spoke of her frustration at a "shroud of secrecy'' around some aspects of the project.

Hearings are scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week, with the process expected to span "several months".

The witnesses cited to appear are as follows:

Week 1 - beginning 4 September 2017

•Jennifer Dawe - council leader 2007-2012

•Lesley Hinds - former transport convener

•Ewan Aitken - council leader 2006-2007

•Donald Anderson - council leader 1999-2006

•Iain Whyte - leader of Conservative group

•Jeremy Balfour - former Conservative group leader

Week 2 - beginning 11 September 2017

•Duncan Fraser - former strategic projects manager

•Rebecca Andrew - former council accountant

•Nick Smith - former council solicitor

•Alan Coyle - former major projects manager

Lord Hardie said: "The oral evidence heard at the hearing will be used in conjunction with the wide range of evidence already gathered to inform my final recommendations.

"The inquiry team has already undertaken a substantial amount of activity including identifying, retrieving and reviewing more than six million documents and securing written statements from a significant number of witnesses. The hearing marks another important phase of this work."

The probe was set up in 2014 by the then first minister Alex Salmond.

It will supplement written statements from witnesses and the millions of documents already recovered during the course of investigations by the inquiry team.

The trams began operating at the end of May 2014 after six years of disruption and a long-running dispute between City of Edinburgh Edinburgh Council and contractors.

The eventual cost of £776m was more than double the sum earmarked for the project by the previous Labour-led administration.

Figures out at the end of last year showed the city's tram network is running at an average of 25% capacity.

The hearings are taking place at the inquiry's offices in Waterloo Place in the city.