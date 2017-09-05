Man denies knife attack outside gym in Bathgate

Image copyright Google

A man has denied attempting to murder a man in a knife attack outside a West Lothian gym.

Gary Harkins denies repeatedly stabbing Dale Dickson on the head and body to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and danger of his life.

Mr Harkins, 43, also denies attempting to defeat the ends of justice by disposing of blood stained clothing, a holdall and a knife.

Mr Dickson was attacked on 13 December 2016 near Muscle Asylum gym, Bathgate.

A jury at the High Court in Livingston heard evidence Mr Dickson, 28, was "losing blood at great speed" from knife wounds to his face, neck and chest.

Medics at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary had to resuscitate him.

Unable to swallow

A knife wound on his left check above the lip penetrated the base of his tongue leaving him unable to swallow.

A larger wound to the left side of his neck required "a considerable number of external stitches" and a third to the left hand side of his chest needed two stitches.

He spent nine days in hospital, during which he recovered the use of his tongue and his ability to swallow.

The jury was shown CCTV of King Street, Bathgate, showing a man carrying a black and red holdall and wearing a black tracksuit with a hooded top just after midday on the day of the stabbing.

A second piece of footage, recorded just over an hour later, shows a man wearing a blue hoodie carrying a similar red bag.

Christopher Graham, 25, a property executive from Blackburn, West Lothian, said he saw Mr Dickson entering the office and have a conversation with Mr Harkins, who was sitting on a sofa.

Both men left the area, he said, then there was a commotion and he went outside and saw Dale with obvious stab wounds.

He said: "There was blood coming from his mouth, He was standing up holding his neck.

The owner of a shop was trying to wrap a garment round his neck and apply pressure.

"I went back to collect my belongings. I saw Gary entering back into the office.

"I can't remember what hand it was in but I believe it was about a three-inch blade. It was sharp edged. I believe the handle was black.

"I got into position to defend myself just in case. Gary had his belongings under the table.

"He put the knife in his bag and walked away with the bag."

He said he picked out Gary Harkins in a video identity parade, but he was unable to identify him in court.

The trial, before Lord Kinclaven, continues.