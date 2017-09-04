Human remains found in Devilla Forest

Image copyright Geograph/Richard Webb Image caption The remains were found in the Devilla Forest, east of Kincardine

A police investigation has begun after human remains were discovered in a forest in Fife.

Officers have asked the public for help identifying the body, found by a member of the public in Devilla Forest, near Kincardine, at about midday on Sunday.

The remains are thought to be of a man, wearing glasses, outdoor clothing and carrying a red and black rucksack.

Police are currently treating the death as unexplained pending further examination.

Det Ch Insp Scott Cunningham said: "Identifying this person is my main priority, therefore I am appealing to members of the public who may not have seen a relative, friend or neighbour over the past few weeks or months and believe they may have known or frequented this area to please contact the police.

"This person wore glasses and was wearing outdoor clothing including a blue short sleeved 'Kalenji' T-shirt, grey trousers with black patches on the knees and black 'Quechua' walking shoes. There was also a black and red rucksack found."