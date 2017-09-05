Edinburgh Tram Inquiry: First witnesses to give evidence

Image copyright Ian Georgeson

The first witnesses are to give evidence before the Edinburgh Tram Inquiry later.

The investigation was set up in 2014 to establish why the project went so far over budget and was delivered years later than planned.

Council leaders and officials will be among the first to be called to give evidence at oral hearings in front of Lord Hardie.

Hearings will take place on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week.

The process is expected to span "several months".

The witnesses cited to appear are as follows:

Week 1 - beginning 4 September 2017

•Jennifer Dawe - council leader 2007-2012

•Lesley Hinds - former transport convener

•Ewan Aitken - council leader 2006-2007

•Donald Anderson - council leader 1999-2006

•Iain Whyte - leader of Conservative group

•Jeremy Balfour - former Conservative group leader

Week 2 - beginning 11 September 2017

•Duncan Fraser - former strategic projects manager

•Rebecca Andrew - former council accountant

•Nick Smith - former council solicitor

•Alan Coyle - former major projects manager

Lord Hardie, said: "The oral evidence heard at the hearing will be used in conjunction with the wide range of evidence already gathered to inform my final recommendations.

"The inquiry team has already undertaken a substantial amount of activity including identifying, retrieving and reviewing more than six million documents and securing written statements from a significant number of witnesses. The hearing marks another important phase of this work."

The probe was set up in 2014 by the then first minister Alex Salmond.

It will supplement written statements from witnesses and the millions of documents already recovered during the course of investigations by the inquiry team.

The trams began operating at the end of May 2014 after six years of disruption and a long-running dispute between City of Edinburgh Edinburgh Council and contractors.

The eventual cost of £776m was more than double the sum earmarked for the project by the previous Labour-led administration.

Figures out at the end of last year showed the city's tram network is running at an average of 25% capacity.

The hearings will take place at the inquiry's offices in Waterloo Place in the city.