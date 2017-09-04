In pictures: The Queen opens Queensferry Crossing
The Queen officially opens the Queensferry Crossing - exactly 53 years after she opened the Forth Road Bridge.
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon looks on as The Queen cuts the ribbon to officially open the bridge
Her Majesty was greeted by cheering schoolchildren
Saltire-waving schoolchildren gave the opening a colourful feel
L/Cpl Cruachan IV, the mascot of the 2nd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland, is paraded on the Queensferry Crossing
Cheering crowds braved chilly conditions to enjoy the ceremony
The Queen was joined by the Duke of Edinburgh on his first public engagement since officially retiring
The bridge links the Lothians and Fife
Her Majesty is driven over the bridge
The Queen received a military welcome from members of the 2nd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland
Soldiers from 2 Scots greeted the royal party
A flotilla of small boats sailed under the bridge