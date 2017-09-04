In pictures: The Queen opens Queensferry Crossing

The Queen officially opens the Queensferry Crossing - exactly 53 years after she opened the Forth Road Bridge.

  • Queensferry Crossing BBC

    Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon looks on as The Queen cuts the ribbon to officially open the bridge

  • Queensferry Crossing BBC

    Her Majesty was greeted by cheering schoolchildren

  • Queensferry Crossing Getty Images

    Saltire-waving schoolchildren gave the opening a colourful feel

  • Queensferry Crossing Getty Images

    L/Cpl Cruachan IV, the mascot of the 2nd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland, is paraded on the Queensferry Crossing

  • Queensferry Crossing PA

    Cheering crowds braved chilly conditions to enjoy the ceremony

  • Queensferry Crossing Getty Images

    The Queen was joined by the Duke of Edinburgh on his first public engagement since officially retiring

  • Queensferry Crossing BBC

    The bridge links the Lothians and Fife

  • Queensferry Crossing PA

    Her Majesty is driven over the bridge

  • guards BBC

    The Queen received a military welcome from members of the 2nd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland

  • Queensferry Crossing Getty Images

    Soldiers from 2 Scots greeted the royal party

  • Queensferry Crossing BBC

    A flotilla of small boats sailed under the bridge

