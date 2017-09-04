Queensferry Crossing to be opened by Queen

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Queen will cut a ribbon before being driven across the bridge

The new Queensferry Crossing is due to be officially opened by the Queen - exactly 53 years after she opened the Forth Road Bridge.

The ceremony at 11:00 will include an address by Nicola Sturgeon and a blessing by the Kirk moderator.

The Queen will then cut a ribbon on the south side before she and a convoy of VIP vehicles travel across the bridge.

She will later attend an event for up to 4,000 guests at the Queensferry Crossing Project offices.

Image copyright Ivon Bartholomew Image caption 50,000 walkers went across the bridge over the weekend

She will also unveil a plaque and make a short speech.

The bridge, which cost £1.35bn, opened to traffic last Wednesday. It then shut at the weekend to allow 50,000 members of the public to walk across it . They were selected in a ballot.

Local schools and community groups will be allowed to walk over the bridge on Tuesday before it closes to pedestrians for good.

It will then reopen to traffic on Thursday.

The crossing is essentially an extension of the M90 motorway across the Forth with a 70mph speed limit, although operators said an initial 40mph limit would be in place to take account of "driver distraction".

The new bridge will take most of the traffic that currently uses the 53-year-old Forth Road Bridge.

The old one will remain open for cyclists, pedestrians and buses.