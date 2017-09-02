Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

In pictures: Walking over the Queensferry Crossing

Competition-winners at the Queensferry Crossing during a one-off opportunity to walk across the new bridge Image copyright PA
Image caption A total of 50,000 people won the opportunity to be among the first to cross the new Queensferry Crossing on foot
Image caption The bridge will only to be open to walkers for two days ahead of its official opening by the Queen on Monday
Image caption First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is among those taking part in the walk
Image caption Brothers Martin, 13, (right) and Mark McFarlane from Glasgow sprinted across
Image caption Graham and Cecelia Ferguson from Dalgety Bay said: "It was awesome. Everybody loved us and we love the bridge"
Image caption Morgan Lewis Wilson (centre) with granddad Hamish Wilson, mum Lynne Lewis and dad James walking over the bridge

