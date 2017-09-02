Pedestrians set for 'once in lifetime' walk over Queensferry Crossing

Image copyright GEORGE RANKINE Image caption The new crossing opened to traffic on Wednesday but has been closed to allow pedestrians this "once in a lifetime" chance

About 50,000 people are expected to walk across the new Queensferry Crossing this weekend.

The new road bridge over the Forth has been closed to traffic in preparation for the official opening ceremony on Monday.

The chance to walk the £1.35bn bridge has been described as a "once in a lifetime" experience. The new crossing has no pedestrian walkway.

The ballot to choose those taking part attracted 250,000 entries.

Joining the successful ticket holders on the 1.7 mile walk will be First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Transport Minister Humza Yousaf.

The official opening will be carried out by the Queen.

The new bridge will take most of the traffic that currently uses the 53-year-old Forth Road Bridge

Ms Sturgeon said: "Excitement has been building steadily in recent weeks as we have watched this hugely ambitious project near completion.

"It's only right that the public get the chance of an up close and personal look at this amazing structure so they can see the stunning engineering and views for themselves.

"Walking across the new Queensferry Crossing will be a once in a lifetime experience, before it is officially opened to traffic and pedestrian access continues on the Forth Road Bridge."

The Queensferry Crossing is closed to vehicles in preparation for the official opening on Monday

The crossing is essentially an extension of the M90 motorway across the Forth with a 70mph speed limit, although operators said an initial 40mph limit will be in place to take account of "driver distraction".

The new bridge will take most of the traffic that currently uses the 53-year-old Forth Road Bridge.

The old one will remain open for cyclists, pedestrians and buses.

Mr Yousaf added: "It's important to recognise the efforts of those workers who have delivered this project in challenging conditions, £245m under budget.

"That is a staggering achievement and we want to build on the momentum that these celebrations will create."

Local schools and community groups will be allowed to walk over the structure on Tuesday before it closes to pedestrians.

The crossing will remain closed to traffic until Thursday, with vehicles re-directed back to the Forth Road Bridge during this time.

Stein Connelly, of Traffic Scotland, said: "With the events to celebrate the opening of the bridge we are expecting an increase in the volume of traffic around the area in the next few days.

"All changes are clearly signed and road users are being directed to the Forth Road Bridge."